Arm Wrestling with Brad Grundy: Tampa’s Global Champ Spills Training Tips
Palm and Pine Podcast
Palm and Pine Podcast
1 follower
0
8 views • 2 hours ago

Join the Boys of Old Florida as they welcome Tampa’s own Brad Grundy, a top-tier international arm wrestling star!  From world-class competitions to intense training regimens, Brad dishes on arm wrestling techniques, competition strategies, and the rise of this thrilling sport. Plus, don’t miss his laugh-out-loud story of a brief (and disastrous) cheerleading stint in his early days!  Whether you’re a fitness fanatic, sports enthusiast, or just love a great story, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in for action, humor, and insider tips from Florida’s arm wrestling elite!

Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.

Support the Podcast at:

https://buymeacoffee.com/palmandpine

How to make cane syrup: a brief guide

Print, only $14

https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/paperback/product-e749r5k.html?page=1&pageSize=4

Electronic, only $13

https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/ebook/product-656mrvn.html?page=1&pageSize=4

floridahumorsportsarm wrestling
