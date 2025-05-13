Arm Wrestling with Brad Grundy: Tampa’s Global Champ Spills Training Tips

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join the Boys of Old Florida as they welcome Tampa’s own Brad Grundy, a top-tier international arm wrestling star! From world-class competitions to intense training regimens, Brad dishes on arm wrestling techniques, competition strategies, and the rise of this thrilling sport. Plus, don’t miss his laugh-out-loud story of a brief (and disastrous) cheerleading stint in his early days! Whether you’re a fitness fanatic, sports enthusiast, or just love a great story, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in for action, humor, and insider tips from Florida’s arm wrestling elite!
Introduction by Butch Faulkner. Music created on SUNO AI.
Support the Podcast at:
https://buymeacoffee.com/palmandpine
How to make cane syrup: a brief guide
Print, only $14
https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/paperback/product-e749r5k.html?page=1&pageSize=4
Electronic, only $13
https://www.lulu.com/shop/douglas-barlow/processing-sugarcane-juice-into-syrup-a-brief-guide/ebook/product-656mrvn.html?page=1&pageSize=4