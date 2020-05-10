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Dr. Rashid Buttar URGENT! Full Disclosure From INSIDE| HR 6666 IS COMING!
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62 views • May 10, 2020
They don't want the truth to be told about the HR666 resolution that is coming within the next few weeks, The full disclosure INSIDE!. Please share before they ban this immediately ( Dr. Rashid Buttar will not be silenced)
►► Don't forget to subscribe to our channel: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV (Forever Inspired)
►► Press the bell icon to get notified when new videos are published.
🔊SPEAKER: Dr. Rashid Buttar
🎤INTERVIEWER: Special thanks to Dr. Rashid Buttar
Dr. Buttar now serves as the Medical Director for the Centers for Advanced Medicine with clinics on the east and west coast. The Centers specialize in the treatment and needs of patients refractory to conventional treatments and who have failed the standard approach to their disease process.
If you’re a Follower of Dr. Rashid Buttar’s work, Please check out his work here:
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/
►Inspired By:
👉 [IMPORTANT] "Everybody Is In The SAME Boat Right NOW!" Dr. Rashid Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc9dr...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
👉IMPORTANT Message From Dr. Bruce Lipton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drMzK...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
👉How to Find Yourself Again - Best Motivational Video 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84Iua...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉URGENT...Within The Next Few Weeks | Dr Rashid A Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxLlW...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉IF YOU THINK YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH, HERE IT IS!!! | Robert Kiyosaki
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM3qR...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉BELIEVE IN YOU! - Best Motivational Video 2020 *most inspiring*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2qWJ...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 Dr. Rashid Buttar - We Will Not Be Silenced
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFPt9...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉Your Immune System - The Body Army
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GxHS...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 I’m Exhausted, I’m Frustrated, I’m Confused - I NEED YOUR SUPPORT
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-aLE...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
👉Breaking the Stress Response with Elevated Emotions
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYbV1...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉Balancing Your Nervous System
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Xou5...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
►Dr. Rashid Buttar is a former US Military Brigade Surgeon, Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Moncrief Army Community Hospital, and the founder of the Center For Advanced Medicine and Clinical Research.
SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV
🎥Video footage: all video footage used is either licensed through either CC-BY or from Videoblocks.
🎶Music: Audiojungle
👉FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
-This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
-This video is also for teaching purposes.
-It is not transformative in nature.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
We make these videos with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form. We do not own the clips and music we use in most cases. Our understanding is that it is in correlation to Fair Right Use, however, given that it is open to interpretation, if any owners of the content clips would like us to remove the video, we have no problem with that and will do so as fast as possible.
#londonrealarmy #DrRashidButtar #ForeverInspired gregg braden loa
►► Don't forget to subscribe to our channel: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV (Forever Inspired)
►► Press the bell icon to get notified when new videos are published.
🔊SPEAKER: Dr. Rashid Buttar
🎤INTERVIEWER: Special thanks to Dr. Rashid Buttar
Dr. Buttar now serves as the Medical Director for the Centers for Advanced Medicine with clinics on the east and west coast. The Centers specialize in the treatment and needs of patients refractory to conventional treatments and who have failed the standard approach to their disease process.
If you’re a Follower of Dr. Rashid Buttar’s work, Please check out his work here:
YT - https://www.youtube.com/user/drbuttar
Website - https://www.advancedmedicine.com/
►Inspired By:
👉 [IMPORTANT] "Everybody Is In The SAME Boat Right NOW!" Dr. Rashid Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc9dr...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
👉IMPORTANT Message From Dr. Bruce Lipton
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=drMzK...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
👉How to Find Yourself Again - Best Motivational Video 2020
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84Iua...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉URGENT...Within The Next Few Weeks | Dr Rashid A Buttar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YxLlW...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉IF YOU THINK YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH, HERE IT IS!!! | Robert Kiyosaki
-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fM3qR...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉BELIEVE IN YOU! - Best Motivational Video 2020 *most inspiring*
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a2qWJ...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 Dr. Rashid Buttar - We Will Not Be Silenced
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wFPt9...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉Your Immune System - The Body Army
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GxHS...
------------------------------------------------------------------
👉 I’m Exhausted, I’m Frustrated, I’m Confused - I NEED YOUR SUPPORT
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j-aLE...
-----------------------------------------------------------------
👉Breaking the Stress Response with Elevated Emotions
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYbV1...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
👉Balancing Your Nervous System
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6Xou5...
-------------------------------------------------------------------
►Dr. Rashid Buttar is a former US Military Brigade Surgeon, Chief of the Department of Emergency Medicine at Moncrief Army Community Hospital, and the founder of the Center For Advanced Medicine and Clinical Research.
SUBSCRIBE: https://bit.ly/3bcY7bV
🎥Video footage: all video footage used is either licensed through either CC-BY or from Videoblocks.
🎶Music: Audiojungle
👉FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
-This video has no negative impact on the original works (It would actually be positive for them)
-This video is also for teaching purposes.
-It is not transformative in nature.
-We've only used bits and pieces of videos to get the point across where necessary.
We make these videos with the intention of educating others in a motivational/inspirational form. We do not own the clips and music we use in most cases. Our understanding is that it is in correlation to Fair Right Use, however, given that it is open to interpretation, if any owners of the content clips would like us to remove the video, we have no problem with that and will do so as fast as possible.
#londonrealarmy #DrRashidButtar #ForeverInspired gregg braden loa
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