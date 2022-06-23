New Overhead Press PR ! 135 lbs for 10 reps Drug-Free Life Long 825 month old Natty !

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Did a "After Midnight" 12 set OHP workout. Worked up to 165 lb. Figured I'd try to get 10 reps at 135 lbs. I've been stuck at 9 reps for months. Nothing special but a new Overhead Press PR for me ! I'm still getting Stronger ! My Fountain of Youth is Lifting at my Altar of Iron ! ! @Lifting with Grandpa Charlie
PS. 825 months is 68 yrs and 9 months