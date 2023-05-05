Piers Corbyn about the genocidal climate scam and Extinction Rebellion COMPILATION MUST SEE! SPREAD

If you'd like to support me:https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip





ALL LINKS TO ALL THE USED VIDEOS (LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE IF YOU DEEM IT NECESSARY):

Famous "conspiracy theorist" Piers Corbyn speaks at NHS anti-vaccine protest in London - Yahoo TV

https://tw.tv.yahoo.com/newsflare/famous-conspiracy-theorist-piers-corbyn-120000492.html

Piers Corbyn heckles climate crisis debate with brother on panel - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45qOUZ6rLwQ

BBC One - This Week, By-Election Special, Piers Corbyn on climate change

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p03b1bqw

Piers Corbyn in TESTY on air clash with scientist over UN climate change report | UK | News | Express.co.uk

https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1028681/Piers-Corbyn-climate-change-report-IPCC-United-Nations-UN-news-global-warming

Piers Corbyn arrested after 'telling anti-vaxxers to burn MPs' offices down' | Metro News

https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/19/piers-corbyn-arrested-after-telling-anti-vaxxers-to-burn-mps-offices-down-15793248/

ITN News report of November 1994 interviewing Piers Corbyn - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Um8FOkasLWc

Piers Corbyn crashes Extinction Rebellion church service in London as protesters begin demos - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyLX2UT-Bao

Extinction Rebellion's Climate Strike Denounced by Piers Corbyn & Action for Life Movement - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpbSd9l19zc

Just 0.3% of Scientists agree Humanity is causing Climate Change; NOT 97% as falsely spread by the UN

https://www.brighteon.com/7da8083a-0a32-4794-ac62-ae13699d76b1

𝓟𝓮𝓻𝓯𝓮𝓬𝓽 𝓢𝓸𝓬𝓲𝓮𝓽𝔂 on 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗼𝗻

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/perfectsociety