Piers Corbyn about the genocidal climate scam and Extinction Rebellion COMPILATION MUST SEE! SPREAD

If you'd like to support me:https://streamelements.com/starthealingspreadtruth/tip
ALL LINKS TO ALL THE USED VIDEOS (LIKE AND SUBSCRIBE IF YOU DEEM IT NECESSARY):
Famous "conspiracy theorist" Piers Corbyn speaks at NHS anti-vaccine protest in London - Yahoo TV
https://tw.tv.yahoo.com/newsflare/famous-conspiracy-theorist-piers-corbyn-120000492.html
Piers Corbyn heckles climate crisis debate with brother on panel - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45qOUZ6rLwQ
BBC One - This Week, By-Election Special, Piers Corbyn on climate change
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p03b1bqw
Piers Corbyn in TESTY on air clash with scientist over UN climate change report | UK | News | Express.co.uk
https://www.express.co.uk/news/uk/1028681/Piers-Corbyn-climate-change-report-IPCC-United-Nations-UN-news-global-warming
Piers Corbyn arrested after 'telling anti-vaxxers to burn MPs' offices down' | Metro News
https://metro.co.uk/2021/12/19/piers-corbyn-arrested-after-telling-anti-vaxxers-to-burn-mps-offices-down-15793248/
ITN News report of November 1994 interviewing Piers Corbyn - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Um8FOkasLWc
Piers Corbyn crashes Extinction Rebellion church service in London as protesters begin demos - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyLX2UT-Bao
Extinction Rebellion's Climate Strike Denounced by Piers Corbyn & Action for Life Movement - YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpbSd9l19zc
Just 0.3% of Scientists agree Humanity is causing Climate Change; NOT 97% as falsely spread by the UN
https://www.brighteon.com/7da8083a-0a32-4794-ac62-ae13699d76b1
𝓟𝓮𝓻𝓯𝓮𝓬𝓽 𝓢𝓸𝓬𝓲𝓮𝓽𝔂 on 𝗕𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝗲𝗼𝗻
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/perfectsociety
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.