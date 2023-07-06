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- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 05.JUL.2023
7:00PM EST
#734 // UNTOUCHABLE FREEDOM - LIVE
The Untouchables is a 1987 American crime drama film directed by Brian De Palma and written by David Mamet. The movie details what happens when crime families and their shell-game corporate syndicates are used to launder the illegal proceeds of their human trafficking, drug, and alcohol running. The story follows the life of Treasury Agent Eliot Ness (Kevin Costner) as he attempts to take on legendary gangster Al Capone (Robert De Niro) during the Prohibition era in Chicago. Together with his team of intrepid law enforcement officers, Ness is determined to take down the most notorious criminal of his era. With Capone being protected by the far-reaching reach of corruption, Ness is forced to think outside the box as he and his team tackle Capone's empire one raid at a time.
The bedrock of a free constitutional republic is a system of justice that treats all citizens equally, regardless of rank or station. And the court of public opinion is fed with news media that independently investigate and report on wrongdoing - from high to low. Thus there can be no justice in the courts of public opinion if the wicked have a stranglehold on the truth. But, when the truth is allowed to flow freely, the court of public opinion, the very lynchpin of our Constitutional Republic form of government, the wicked quake in their boots - for justice will soon follow. Our founding father's genius was to put our nation's most important matters, matters of life and death, into the hands of the American People - because there are too many of us to bribe or extort without the criminal syndicates behind it being bought to justice.
#QBits
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