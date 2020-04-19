Beef processors are closing U.S. plants, warn of beef shortages and hoarding!!

The new coronavirus is doing more than just creating logistical misalignment, though. Most meat is processed at giant facilities, creating a weak point in the production chain. One of the largest pork processing plants in the U.S., in South Dakota, shut down Sunday as the virus spread through its workforce, and the coronavirus-linked closure of two of the seven biggest U.S. beef processing facilities has reduced beef production by up to 25 percent, The Washington Post reports. Industry officials are warning of hoarding, especially of cheaper cuts of meat.

The misalignment is affecting all farmers. Dairy Farmers of America says its members are dumping out 3.7 million gallons of milk a day, and the farmers say they can't donate it to food banks because dairy processing plants are closing down due to lack of demand or to protect their workers.