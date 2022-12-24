Russia Ukraine Updates





Dec 23, 2022





Russian Armed force General Sergei Shoygu, paid a functioning visit to the soldiers of the Focal Military Region in Izhevsk, where he checked the satisfaction of the state guard request by the organizations of the Kalashnikov Concern's safeguard industry complex in the Republic of Udmurtia.





◻️ In Izhevsk, Sergey Shoigu was joined by Udmurtia Lead representative Aleksandr Brechalov. The Pastor of Protection was shown the most recent models of attack rifles and rifleman rifles, high-accuracy ammo and compact enemy of airplane rocket frameworks delivered by Kalashnikov.





◽The Top of the Russian Safeguard Service was shown the creation cycle, including the last sequential construction system for little arms.





◽Sergei Shoigu called attention to the overall head of Kalashnikov that one year from now "the state safeguard request through the Worry will be fundamentally expanded. Lepin answered that the organizations would meet the objective.





