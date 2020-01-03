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The Maitreya Project & The Fallen Ones! ~ Exposing Mystery Babylon!
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56 views • January 03, 2020
Space is fake, aliens are demons, and your "world leaders all worship satan. Time is short. Choose this day whom you will serve. Yeshua Jesus Saves! Follow Him! The truth will set you free!
Then if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; believe it not. For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect. Behold, I have told you before. Matthew 24:23-25
There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown. Genesis 6
And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon. Revelation 9:11
Video Resources:
..............................................................................
Many Fishers - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
................................
C. Ervana "Childhoods End" - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDYC_WJ7dmcQypDGuGZImXA
................................
Honest News Network "Bloomberg Purple" - https://www.youtube.com/user/spiritofprophecy1
................................
In Plain Sight "Thor Ragnarok" - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PkHyubDgUqF1vwxoz705g
................................
Child of Light -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCofoJTMMsTmpyY98J_-bIQg?app=desktop
..............................................................................
Then if any man shall say unto you, Lo, here is Christ, or there; believe it not. For there shall arise false Christs, and false prophets, and shall shew great signs and wonders; insomuch that, if it were possible, they shall deceive the very elect. Behold, I have told you before. Matthew 24:23-25
There were giants in the earth in those days; and also after that, when the sons of God came in unto the daughters of men, and they bare children to them, the same became mighty men which were of old, men of renown. Genesis 6
And they had a king over them, which is the angel of the bottomless pit, whose name in the Hebrew tongue is Abaddon, but in the Greek tongue hath his name Apollyon. Revelation 9:11
Video Resources:
..............................................................................
Many Fishers - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSjfkCZ8J6cJlYsvQ7_ojdw
................................
C. Ervana "Childhoods End" - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDYC_WJ7dmcQypDGuGZImXA
................................
Honest News Network "Bloomberg Purple" - https://www.youtube.com/user/spiritofprophecy1
................................
In Plain Sight "Thor Ragnarok" - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4PkHyubDgUqF1vwxoz705g
................................
Child of Light -https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCofoJTMMsTmpyY98J_-bIQg?app=desktop
..............................................................................
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