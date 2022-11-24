Blessed and Thankful-CHARLES LAWSON BIBLE SERMON-NOV 23 2022

Preacher
Tells of Landmarks All Over Town with Great Personal Significance to
Him. And He Tells of Time Before He Knew the Lord and the Blessedness He
Has Come to Enjoy Since. Members of the Congregation Are Invited to
Give Their Testimonies as Well.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.