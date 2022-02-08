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🛑📛💢YOU'RE ALMOST THERE! For the most part, the work is already done! A large part of humanity are probably to a large extent or even completely remotely controllable biorobots
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51 views • February 08, 2022
🛑📛💢YOU'RE ALMOST THERE!
For the most part, the work is already done!
A large part of humanity are probably to a large extent or even completely remotely controllable biorobots and with each further inoculation the process is further completed!
They can control us, kill us, slowly over years and control us remotely and take over our thoughts and our consciousness completely, depending on the progress!
Many people have now in almost every cell a mini computer on biological basis and the interface to the control!
An operating system what can be controlled by an AI by the everywhere installed radio technology #EMF #5G and unimaginable powerful quantum computers!
That goes so far that humans are degraded to machines and are no longer able to think, to feel and to act and to be steered.
#TRANSHUMANISM
To what extent all this is, already in operation, is unclear and also which problems it will bring to human health!
For the most part, the work is already done!
A large part of humanity are probably to a large extent or even completely remotely controllable biorobots and with each further inoculation the process is further completed!
They can control us, kill us, slowly over years and control us remotely and take over our thoughts and our consciousness completely, depending on the progress!
Many people have now in almost every cell a mini computer on biological basis and the interface to the control!
An operating system what can be controlled by an AI by the everywhere installed radio technology #EMF #5G and unimaginable powerful quantum computers!
That goes so far that humans are degraded to machines and are no longer able to think, to feel and to act and to be steered.
#TRANSHUMANISM
To what extent all this is, already in operation, is unclear and also which problems it will bring to human health!
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