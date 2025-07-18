CTM --- Ep. 42 --- 7-18-2025 --- "Putting Child Trafficking on ICE!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Please join us for 'Come Together Media', a roundtable of truth-tellers who are focused on bringing you the latest information that matters.
This week . . . Tom Homan is hot on the trail to rescue the over 300,000 children that were trafficked during the Biden/Harris administration. It's high time to ICE down the Evil Empire and Save the Innocent from Danger!
The episode 42 roundtable consists of:
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://intentionalpodcast.org
Gail Seiler – President of Betrayal Project USA
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – https://itnshow.com
Mary Flynn O'Neill – Executive Director of America's Future, Inc. – https://AmericasFuture.net
You can view our current and past 'CTM' content on our 'Intentional w/Mic Meow' and "ComeTogetherMedia" channels on Rumble and the 'Intentional' channels on Facebook, Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts.