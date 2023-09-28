White House Knew COVID Vaccines Were Dangerous Two Years Ago! + Covid VAX Agenda Exposed!

RealNewsChannel.com





First CDC emails prove the highest levels of our government know they are murdering us. Next Dr. Anthony Fauci was smuggled into CIA headquarters, “without a record of entry,” where he “participated in the analysis to ‘influence’ the Agency’s” Covid-19 investigation, according to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. Then Kate Dalley of https://katedalleyradio.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the obvious nature of the globalist takeover of humanity And More!





Extended Report;

AFFIRMATION GENERATION

MUST SEE DOCUMENTARY! SYNOPSIS:

"Detransitioners Michelle, Laura, Cat, David, Joel and Abel tell the stories of their gender distress, transgender medicalization, and subsequent detransition. Without diagnostic clarity or mental health evaluations, their doctors quickly affirmed them as “transgender,” and mindlessly ushered them along the path of medical transition. (The “gender-affirming care” is the only treatment recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.) These young people were harmed irrevocably by the doctors they trusted. AFFIRMATION GENERATION demonstrates how the “one-size-fits-all” medicalization – the “gender-affirming care” – has failed these patients."

https://affirmationgenerationmovie.com/





