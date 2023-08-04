Nixon made a bad lawyer very rich and famous, when he authored the Watergate crime, because that allowed John Dean to author a book titled: BLIND AMBITION
John Dean knew that immoral ambition will always lead to success in the
USA, that's why he has dedicated his life to being immoral. This reality condemns the USA and the human race to the ultimate
failure. Can this problem be fixed? I'm not sure. But with UFOs and self-imposed Plandemics being proven real, I would say time is running out.
