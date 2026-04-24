NHL Game 1 Highlights | Kings vs. Avalanche - April 19, 2026

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Watch full game NHL highlights from Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and the Colorado Avalanche on April 19, 2026, where Logan O’Connor scored a beautiful wrist shot for the Avalanche and Artemi Panarin found the twine on the power play for the Kings