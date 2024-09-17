💡 The Truth About Parasites and Cancer is Coming to Light 💡





Doctors are now admitting what’s been hidden for years—parasites cause cancer. Remember when they villainized ivermectin as “horse dewormer” during COVID? They didn’t want you to know the truth: most people are infested with parasites, and this truth has been hidden to keep you sick and dependent on drugs that won’t heal you.





It’s time to cleanse your body and wake up to the lies in healthcare, education, and the financial system. We’ll soon provide trusted sources to guide you through the parasite cleansing process safely.





👉 Want to learn more? Visit www.michaelsgibson.com for details on how to protect your health and get the truth.





#ParasiteCleanse #HealthcareTruth #WakeUp #ProtectYourHealth #MichaelsGibson"