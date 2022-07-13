Ukraine Calls for More Modern Military Aid

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https://gnews.org/post/psng71c2
07/10/2022 Oleksandr Merezhko, the Ukrainian parliament member and the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee: If we stop fighting, we’ll be exterminated. Russia is committing genocide of Ukrainian nation. In order to push Russian forces from Eastern Ukraine, we need a serious supply of all necessary heavy weaponry. And we would like to address these big countries and to double, triple their support of Ukraine