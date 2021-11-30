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Facing adversity as God's peculiar people
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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20 views • November 30, 2021
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church. Its website is www.Dministries.org.

The video was produced during Sabbath worship services on Sabbath morning, November 27, 2021.

In this video, I speak about facing adversity from unbelieving SUNday keepers on Facebook who despise the holy law of God including His 7th day Sabbath commandment. What are we to do as God’s peculiar people in light of the adversity God’s saints are receiving from those who claim to love the Lord Jesus Christ but do not? In my presentation, I look at ways we can defend Christ and His doctrines on Facebook and other social media platforms.

You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown, on Sabbath morning as well as on Sabbath afternoon with the Seventh-Day Disciples of Christ Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.Dministries.org along with the following channels:

Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCP4D2g5g-_7bKamJ5raAurw & https://ugetube.com/@SSRMEDIA
Biblical Seekers: https://ugetube.com/@Biblical%20Seekers
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Live Well: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuasonelohimadversitygodheadpeculiar people
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