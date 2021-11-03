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Biofield Electrography and Kirlian Photography
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346 views • November 03, 2021
In 1939 Russian scientist Semyon Kirlian accidentally discovered that if an object on a photographic plate is subjected to a strong enough electrical charge, an image is created on the plate. By photographing the coronal discharge that occurs between an electrically grounded object and the electrode generating the field, the sparks captured on film show multi-colored, multi-frequency energy waves ranging from below infrared to above ultraviolet. These images have since become known as Kirlian photography or Biofield electrography.
The following presentation "Biofield Electrography and Kirlian Photography" was taken from a chapter in my book "Spiritual Science" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
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The following presentation "Biofield Electrography and Kirlian Photography" was taken from a chapter in my book "Spiritual Science" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@therealericdubay
Email: [email protected]
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