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Biofield Electrography and Kirlian Photography
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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In 1939 Russian scientist Semyon Kirlian accidentally discovered that if an object on a photographic plate is subjected to a strong enough electrical charge, an image is created on the plate. By photographing the coronal discharge that occurs between an electrically grounded object and the electrode generating the field, the sparks captured on film show multi-colored, multi-frequency energy waves ranging from below infrared to above ultraviolet. These images have since become known as Kirlian photography or Biofield electrography.

The following presentation "Biofield Electrography and Kirlian Photography" was taken from a chapter in my book "Spiritual Science" available here: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

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