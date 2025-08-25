AI, Efficiency, and the Risk of Technocracy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AI promises efficiency in government, but efficiency under technocracy often means faster, more precise control over human behavior. When algorithms replace human oversight and enforce compliance, are we streamlining governance—or constructing a more efficient version of tyranny itself?
