GUY MAKES PORTAL IN HIS ROOM..!! - CURIOUS..!!

Portals are open through sound frequencies... When 2 chords resonate in octives.. they create a Phantom beat or a resonant energy that can open portals...





This is how the pyramids would function, they dispersed a frequency into the ionic sphere [ using MonoatomicGold as a superconductor as a smart dust to transfer the information at the speed of light ]...





The Great Pyramid of Giza emits the frequency of 432hz...

... Other pyramids have different frequencies. And they set on lay lines. If they started to resonate, it would also activate our chakras... our crystalline body would be activated...





Because the pyramids are aligned to to the constellations, we would sing in Harmony, with the Uni-verse.





