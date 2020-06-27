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R.I.P SIR ROGER SCRUTON
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10 views • June 27, 2020
Sir Roger Scruton has influenced many folks including myself.
We are fortunate to have his works which offer us consolation and guidance.
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We are fortunate to have his works which offer us consolation and guidance.
Join the Radio Hussar Telegram Chat Group!
https://t.me/joinchat/McKU5Ucqm_AEUJb...
Join the Radio Hussar Telegram Channel for Updates
https://t.me/radiohussar
RADIO HUSSAR:
We interview intriguing guests!
We create original commentary on pressing matters.
We focus on culture, history, politics, economics, ecology, and much more!
Donate to Radio Hussar to help us grow!
🎁 https://ko-fi.com/radiohussar
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