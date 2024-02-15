The restraining ministry of God the Holy Spirit.

2Thess lesson #48; The power of God the Holy Spirit is what restrains the full force of the fallen angels on earth. The positive Believers are privileged to work under the authority of the Spirit and assist in holding back the arrival of the antichrist and the 7 years of tribulation.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.