The restraining ministry of God the Holy Spirit.
PRB Ministry
28 Subscribers
14 views
Published 19 hours ago

2Thess lesson #48; The power of God the Holy Spirit is what restrains the full force of the fallen angels on earth. The positive Believers are privileged to work under the authority of the Spirit and assist in holding back the arrival of the antichrist and the 7 years of tribulation.

Keywords
godjesus christbible studychristianityspiritual warfareend times

