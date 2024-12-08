BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
RT News - December 8 2024 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
110 views • 5 months ago

Dec 8, 2024

rt.com


The Russian Foreign Ministry states Syria's leader Bashar Al-Assad has left his presidential post and the country in order for a peaceful transition of power after talks with the conflicting parties. That's as the terrorist forces seize the Syrian capital less than two weeks after launching a shock offensive, they now occupy the presidential palace and have taken over the state television station. Israeli Prime Minister arrives at the border with Syria, saying that change of power in Damascus is the result of Israeli strikes on Iran and Hezbollah. That's as the IDF deploys its troops and seizes the buffer zone with Syria under the pretext to ensure the safety of locals.

Keywords
newsrussiart
