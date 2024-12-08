RT News - December 8 2024 2PM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 8, 2024
rt.com
The Russian Foreign Ministry states Syria's leader Bashar Al-Assad has left his presidential post and the country in order for a peaceful transition of power after talks with the conflicting parties. That's as the terrorist forces seize the Syrian capital less than two weeks after launching a shock offensive, they now occupy the presidential palace and have taken over the state television station. Israeli Prime Minister arrives at the border with Syria, saying that change of power in Damascus is the result of Israeli strikes on Iran and Hezbollah. That's as the IDF deploys its troops and seizes the buffer zone with Syria under the pretext to ensure the safety of locals.