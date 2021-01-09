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Ski Patrol Respond to Lady Down; Breating, Non-Responsive
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18 views • January 09, 2021
While skiing down a run, I notice a lady down and seemingly non-responsive, face in the snow. I stopped to check her out; she was breathing, but non-responsive, We called for ski patrol, they were on scene very quickly...
I started my visor camera (for liability protection for myself). Having been on rescue team and taught scuba rescue, I wanted to see the full ski patrol response, but left scene when asked to...it is always best to not have on-lookers accumulating around a response scene...
I started my visor camera (for liability protection for myself). Having been on rescue team and taught scuba rescue, I wanted to see the full ski patrol response, but left scene when asked to...it is always best to not have on-lookers accumulating around a response scene...
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