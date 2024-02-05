In Bob We Trust 🎞 X-MEN 🔥 PHOENIX FAILS

Why the X-MEN movies will continue to fail at bringing the famous Phoenix Saga to the big screen.









/ moviebob1





IN BOB WE TRUST: New episodes, new look, new topics. Subscribe to this channel for more each week!





MUSIC:

"Heroic Reception", "Night on the Docks - Trumpet", "Reformat","Zap Beat", "Eighties Action, Black Vortex, Full On"

Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/b...





Some Footage/FX by FOOTAGE ISLAND:









/ footageisland