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What It Means To Stand Against Universality
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163 views • September 11, 2021
Thumbnail: BAIT AND SWITCH: Lenin preaching universality under the guise of "the dictatorship of the proletariat." Marxist "internationalist" communism promised a better world for the working classes. Result: according to Solzhenitsyn, the genocide of 72 million in Russian alone. Lenin openly stated that 75% percent of the world population might have to be exterminated for the communist program of universal "collective" good to be achieved, and he was fine with that. The WEF holds an even higher estimate of the number to be exterminated for a transhumanist utopia to be achieved.
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Release date: September 18, 2021
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Explore the Modern Mystery School: https://nemeta.org/
Subscribe free to the nine Episodes of the Fallen Goddess Scenario: https://sophianicmyth.org/
Pre-Order Not in His Image from publisher: https://www.chelseagreen.com/writer/j...
Release date: September 18, 2021
Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/164...
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