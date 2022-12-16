28. A Self-Made Person

Harmony, wholeness of nature
With own strengths and a crew –
This is a fine architecture
That was constructed by you.
Through the wise literature reading,
Learning the history of
Nations and folks, and through thinking
Of the ideas' paid worth.
Through that you had no illusions
Over the always dumb mob,
And didn’t make fast conclusions,
Walking by your own road.
Through your grasp that the true reason
Of circumstances and facts
Is in most instances hidden
By public statements and acts.
You've learnt a real, holistic
View of the world; you are not
Some puppet of the statistic
As your potential is launched.
You’re on a day-to-day basis
Honor your body and mind,
Leaving your landmarks and traces
That good and smart folks can find.
As well you can find me here:
- https://locals.com/member/Zspoetry
- https://rumble.com/c/c-1626882
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.