28. A Self-Made Person

Harmony, wholeness of nature

With own strengths and a crew –

This is a fine architecture

That was constructed by you.

Through the wise literature reading,

Learning the history of

Nations and folks, and through thinking

Of the ideas' paid worth.

Through that you had no illusions

Over the always dumb mob,

And didn’t make fast conclusions,

Walking by your own road.

Through your grasp that the true reason

Of circumstances and facts

Is in most instances hidden

By public statements and acts.

You've learnt a real, holistic

View of the world; you are not

Some puppet of the statistic

As your potential is launched.

You’re on a day-to-day basis

Honor your body and mind,

Leaving your landmarks and traces

That good and smart folks can find.







