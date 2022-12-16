Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
28. A Self-Made Person
8 views
channel image
ZSpoetry
Published Yesterday |

Harmony, wholeness of nature

With own strengths and a crew –

This is a fine architecture

That was constructed by you.

Through the wise literature reading,

Learning the history of

Nations and folks, and through thinking

Of the ideas' paid worth.

Through that you had no illusions

Over the always dumb mob,

And didn’t make fast conclusions,

Walking by your own road.

Through your grasp that the true reason

Of circumstances and facts

Is in most instances hidden

By public statements and acts.

You've learnt a real, holistic

View of the world; you are not

Some puppet of the statistic

As your potential is launched.

You’re on a day-to-day basis

Honor your body and mind,

Leaving your landmarks and traces

That good and smart folks can find.



As well you can find me here:

- https://locals.com/member/Zspoetry

- https://rumble.com/c/c-1626882

Keywords
worldillusionspoetryliteraturearchitectureharmonystatisticday-to-daypublic statements

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket