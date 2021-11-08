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SPECIAL REPORT-BIGGEST STORY SINCE THE PANDEMEIC STARTED! MUST SHARE BEFORE IT'S TAKEN DOWN!
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431 views • November 08, 2021
Breaking news with Steffen Rowe as he explains why Biden's vaccine mandate was halted by a federal judge and the backstory of why this is happening and Kimberly Ann Goguen's part in all of this.
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