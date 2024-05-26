Khan Younis Jaw Dropping Staggering Destruction Everywhere From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun

ريهام العماوي

محافظة خانيونس بعد انسحاب الاحت لال شي لا يصدق





Khan Yunis Governorate after the occupation's withdrawal is unbelievable





crochet mina life

لن نرحل 🇵🇸✌️ تعالوا شوفوا شو عملوا في بيوتنا وزكرياتنا ما زادونا الا تعلق بأرضن





May 2 2024

We will not leave 🇵🇸✌️ Come and see what they did to our homes and our memories. They did not decrease our attachment to our lands.





AJ+

‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, Look At What U.S. Weapons Have Done’