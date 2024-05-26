Khan Younis Jaw Dropping Staggering Destruction Everywhere From Sick Sadistic IDF Troops Having Fun
ريهام العماوي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k80dAniwid4&t
محافظة خانيونس بعد انسحاب الاحت لال شي لا يصدق
Khan Yunis Governorate after the occupation's withdrawal is unbelievable
crochet mina life
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIqHQ4rsrKE
لن نرحل 🇵🇸✌️ تعالوا شوفوا شو عملوا في بيوتنا وزكرياتنا ما زادونا الا تعلق بأرضن
May 2 2024
We will not leave 🇵🇸✌️ Come and see what they did to our homes and our memories. They did not decrease our attachment to our lands.
AJ+
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpI8sezLqX0
‘It’s Bisan From Gaza, Look At What U.S. Weapons Have Done’
