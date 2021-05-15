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Robert Steele: Trump, Putin & Xi must crush the Deep State [Chinese subtitle] 羅伯特·斯蒂爾：川普、普丁和習近平的合作有能力摧毀深層政府，並在和平中創造一個繁榮的世界
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143 views • May 15, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈FORMER CIA ROBERT DAVID STEELE – TRUMP, PUTIN & XI MUST CRUSH THE DEEP STATE - RADIO SNAGA NARODA〉，頻道「Victurus Libertas VLTV」，2018年3月11日，https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaH4Le_XQeM
原影片出處：〈FORMER CIA ROBERT DAVID STEELE – TRUMP, PUTIN & XI MUST CRUSH THE DEEP STATE - RADIO SNAGA NARODA〉，頻道「Victurus Libertas VLTV」，2018年3月11日，https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaH4Le_XQeM
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