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Gun Control Is Not The Solution To Gun Violence
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63 views • March 24, 2021
Democrats sure want to control what people do, and the people aren't having it.
Source: https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-biden-considering-executive-action-on-guns
https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-boulder-massacre-gun-control-agenda
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https://youtu.be/lRTtMcx6rSM
YouTube Channel:
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Source: https://www.dailywire.com/news/psaki-biden-considering-executive-action-on-guns
https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-boulder-massacre-gun-control-agenda
Donate On Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/OfficialConservativeJo
Donate On Liberapay: https://liberapay.com/OfficialConservativeJo/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgz6n4nAj0JArfk_gJHGSJA
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialconservativejo/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/officialconservativejo
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-622855
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OfficialConservativeJo:c
GabTV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/OfficialConservativeJo
OurFreedomTube: https://www.ourfreedomtube.com/@officialconservativejo
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Free Motion Graphics Video used:
https://youtu.be/lRTtMcx6rSM
YouTube Channel:
https://youtube.com/MG1010
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