And We Know 12.7.2022 RIGGED ELECTIONS! ALL CAUGHT IN THE ACT! 2020 STILL IN PLAY RUSSIA BANS IMMORALITY! PRAY!

LT of And We Know
Dec 7, 2022
More stolen elections, info on BRAZIL handling it all, McConnell embarrassed, Russia bans LGBT while USA companies fire you for not celebrating it, the line is drawn… good vs. evil is on full display for all to see and wake up to.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1zfm92-12.7.22-rigged-elections-all-caught-in-the-act-2020-still-in-play-russia-ba.html
