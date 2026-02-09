BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Protests Not Organic - Democrats & Illegals - Clueless Celebrities
Right Edition
Right Edition
33 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
28 views • 2 days ago

'White saviors'' use of whistles causes bitter internal rift inside anti-ICE movement


Organizations from Seattle to Maryland tell predominantly White activists to quit 'White Savior' behavior during ICE operations


Immigrant groups have a message for their mostly White allies: Quit blowing the whistle on ICE.


Fox News Digital has reviewed days of messages inside Signal chat rooms that reveal that a new internal feud has erupted inside the anti-ICE protest industry, pitting immigrant-led organizations against predominately White "rapid response" networks that have made whistle-blowing a dramatic part of anti-ICE protests.


https://www.foxnews.com/us/white-saviors-use-whistles-causes-bitter-internal-rift-inside-anti-ice-movement



The Anti-ICE Protests in Minneapolis Aren’t Organic, They’re Organized, Train, Encrypted And Putting People Like Alex Pretti in Harm’s Way


https://nationalinsiders.substack.com/p/the-anti-ice-protests-in-minneapolis



Joe Rogan warns that anti-ICE protests in Minneapolis are not 'organic' and are 'coordinated'


The podcaster described what is happening in Minneapolis as a "color revolution," a term that has historically been used to refer to organized protest movements that seek to generate political instability in a country.


https://voz.us/en/society/260129/32934/joe-rogan-warns-that-anti-ice-protests-in-minneapolis-are-not-organic-and-are-coordinated.html



ICE arrests dozens of criminal illegal aliens convicted of murder, child rape and more in sanctuary state Minnesota


Violent rioters and politicians in Minnesota are actively trying to protect some of the worst criminal offenders in the world. Despite their interference, ICE is focused on getting the job done.


https://www.ice.gov/news/releases/ice-arrests-dozens-criminal-illegal-aliens-convicted-murder-child-rape-and-more



Grammy Awards ratings plummet for second year in a row ahead of Disney takeover


https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/grammy-awards-ratings-plummet-for-second-year-in-a-row-ahead-of-disney-takeover/ar-AA1VF7Mi



Americans Don't Want to Hear Celebrities Spew Their Political Beliefs


https://townhall.com/tipsheet/madelineleesman/2025/03/19/poll-about-americans-not-wanting-to-hear-celebrities-sharing-their-political-opinions-n2654025



Ricky Gervais Hammered for Telling Celebs to Shut Up About ICE


“If you do win an award tonight, don’t use it as a platform to make a political speech. You’re in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg.”


https://www.thedailybeast.com/obsessed/ricky-gervais-hammered-for-telling-celebs-to-shut-up-about-ice/



How Jesse James Went From A Civil War Bandit To An American Folk Legend


Jesse James and his James-Younger Gang robbed Republican businesses following the Civil War — and became a national celebrity in the process.


https://allthatsinteresting.com/jesse-james

Keywords
gun rightsdonald trumpelon muskconservative politicsgun lawsbrian lovigconservative newsright wing newsrightwing politicsconservative views
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

A new front in the economic war: Lavrov accuses U.S. of targeting global energy control

Willow Tohi
FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

FBI investigation finds no evidence of Epstein sex trafficking ring for elite clients, despite public speculation

Kevin Hughes
Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Nationwide redistricting arms race escalates as states scramble to redraw House maps ahead of 2026 elections

Kevin Hughes
Russia warns of full-scale military response if provoked as NATO escalates tensions

Russia warns of full-scale military response if provoked as NATO escalates tensions

Patrick Lewis
The Trump Effect: How his war on globalism exposed the elites&#8217; endgame

The Trump Effect: How his war on globalism exposed the elites’ endgame

Belle Carter
&#8220;Maximum pressure&#8221; backfires? U.S. sanctions crush Iran&#8217;s economy, fuel protests – but at what cost?

“Maximum pressure” backfires? U.S. sanctions crush Iran’s economy, fuel protests – but at what cost?

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy