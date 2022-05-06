Miles Guo: Xi wants to become a modern-day Qin Shi Huang and thinks it is normal for people to die in the lockdowns in Shanghai and Changchun

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
5/1/2022 Miles Guo: Shi Taifeng, who suppressed Mongolian culture and language, will be the President and Party Secretary of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Chen Quanguo will probably be in charge of the CCP’s ideologies. Xi wants to become a modern-day Qin Shi Huang and thinks it is normal for people to die in the lockdowns in Shanghai and Changchun. Xi thinks that Communist China, together with other evil rogue countries, cannot be defeated by the US