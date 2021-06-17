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O'bama: We are too stupid to govern ourselves Biden: we MUST SURRENDER our rights to government
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62 views • June 17, 2021
O'bama: We are too stupid to govern ourselves Biden: we MUST SURRENDER our rights to government
O'bama and Biden tell us We are too stupid to govern ourselves and we MUST SURRENDER our rights to the government
O'bama and Biden tell us We are too stupid to govern ourselves and we MUST SURRENDER our rights to the government. This is how all the corrupt **** heads who want ro RULE us think... Wake up people.
O'bama and Biden tell us We are too stupid to govern ourselves and we MUST SURRENDER our rights to the government
O'bama and Biden tell us We are too stupid to govern ourselves and we MUST SURRENDER our rights to the government. This is how all the corrupt **** heads who want ro RULE us think... Wake up people.
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