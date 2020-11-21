© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You can have a TINY FRACTION as much material as someone with a barely 50% chance to truly have it and still be "positive."
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
18 views • November 21, 2020
PCR detects some material. Not the live virus. The number of cycles (amplifications) used for covid are not like anything resembling the usual practice. Thus, the magnitudes of "material" being called a "positive" are TINY compared to even amounts that someone who flipped a positive with only a 53% chance of a true positive would have.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.