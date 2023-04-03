Feds Target Doc Who Tried to Save Patients From Covid Injection

Federal prosecutors are taking aim at him for trying to protect patients from the dangerous Covid injection that was being mandated by government, Utah-based Doctor Kirk Moore told The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Conversations That Matter.

Dr. Moore knew the "vaccine" could not be safe and effective and he knew Americans were being lied to and could not give informed consent to this. And so, the plastic surgeon said, the Hippocratic Oath required him to help patients facing financial ruin and career destruction for refusing to submit to the vaccine mandate, though he never profited from it.

