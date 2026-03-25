A Powerful Voice for Unity - Bishop Kelvin Cobaris - Freedom Alive® Ep176

After Bishop Kelvin Cobaris publicly prayed for President Trump, a shocking event occurred in his own church. But through every trial, Pastor Cobaris has remained committed to trusting God, even when it meant standing alone. He shares his story on this program and how God has used him to model unity and further God’s kingdom.

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Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

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Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

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Originally premiered Mar 22, 2026, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

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