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A Refreshing Ginger Citrus Drink
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911 views • December 01, 2021
Looking for a cool and healthy breakfast or lunch diversion? Try this refreshing and quick drink as a substitute for that otherwise heavy meal. Ingredients include citrus of your choice, ginger, garlic, and olive oil. As the saying goes, “Don’t knock it til you’ve tried it!”
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Travel Videos https://danasbooks.net
email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
Call to order: 603-616-8907
Travel Videos https://danasbooks.net
email [email protected]
Online Orders: https://danasbooks.net/orders.htm
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