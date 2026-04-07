Iran clear rule of engagement: strike Iranian energy facilities & equivalent facilities across the Gulf get targeted

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💬Iran has laid down a clear rule of engagement: strike Iranian energy facilities, and equivalent facilities across the Gulf get targeted.
An Arab analyst breaks down exactly what's at stake:
🔸 Gulf states hold 1.55 trillion barrels — 32% of global oil reserves
🔸 Targeting these facilities could eliminate 20% of global oil supply — 18 million barrels per day
🔸 20% of global LNG demand comes from this region
🔸 25-30% of global urea fertilizer exports — food supply implications for years
🇸🇦 KSA: Ghawar field (58B barrels), Safaniya field (34B barrels), Ras Tanura port (handles 90% of Saudi exports), Jubail petrochemical complex, Sadara chemicals
🇦🇪 UAE: Zakum field (1M bbl/day), Ruwais refinery (817K bbl/day), Fujairah port, Barakah nuclear plant (5,600 MW)
🇶🇦 Qatar: North Field (2,000 trillion cubic feet — world's largest gas field), Ras Laffan port and refinery
🇰🇼 Kuwait: Az-Zour refinery (615K bbl/day), Greater Burgan field, Ahmadi port
All of these facilities involve American companies. That is the point.
Adding, image description:
NASA FIRMS detect several large fires on Iran's Kharg Island following U.S. strikes.
More: Iranian Mehr: The situation on the Iranian island of Kharg is under control. No damage to the infrastructure has occurred following the American-Israeli attack.