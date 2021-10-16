AMERICA IN DECLINE | GET READY FOR A TECHNOLOGICAL REVOLUTION | GERALD CELENTE & MARK MOSS

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Gerald Celente, Publisher of the Trends Journal, is joined by investor and entrepreneur, Mark Moss, from The Mark Moss Show, for an in-depth analysis of current events forming future trends. Here are a few of the topics we cover:
-- Breakdown and Collapse of America
-- Crypto Technological Revolution
-- Inflation, Supply Chain Disruptions, Food Shortages
-- War with China
-- Forecasts for #BTC & CBDCs
-- Big Announcement About The Universal Church of Freedom, Peace, and Justice
+ Much more!
⚡🌊 COME JOIN US LIVE IN MIAMI @ SURVIVING THE GREAT RESET - 15 of the top experts sharing What to Expect & What To Do, to Survive What's Coming!! https://go.1markmoss.com/Miami
The Trends Journal is a weekly magazine analyzing global current events forming future trends. Our mission is to present Facts and Truth over fear and propaganda to help subscribers prepare for What’s Next in these increasingly turbulent times. To access our premium content, subscribe to the Trends Journal: https://trendsresearch.com/subscribe
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