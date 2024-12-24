Advanced Western technology against the Russian puddle

One of the few brigades in the Kursk region that still has some Western equipment is the 95th Separate Assault Brigade. However, judging by how the unit's fighters are using it, soon there will be none left at all.

The militants of the 95th separate assault brigade in the vaunted German BMP "Marder" simply got stuck in a puddle. And far from the deepest one. How to pull it out in combat conditions? The question is rhetorical. It is easy to lose both the BMP, the tractor, and all the personnel. Therefore, the militants are trying to get out of the puddle on their own, but they are not very successful.

Note the militant behind the car at 35 seconds. What is he even doing? We couldn't figure it out.