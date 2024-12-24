BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Kursk region: Advanced Western technology against the Russian puddle
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
241 views • 4 months ago

Advanced Western technology against the Russian puddle

One of the few brigades in the Kursk region that still has some Western equipment is the 95th Separate Assault Brigade. However, judging by how the unit's fighters are using it, soon there will be none left at all.

The militants of the 95th separate assault brigade in the vaunted German BMP "Marder" simply got stuck in a puddle. And far from the deepest one. How to pull it out in combat conditions? The question is rhetorical. It is easy to lose both the BMP, the tractor, and all the personnel. Therefore, the militants are trying to get out of the puddle on their own, but they are not very successful.

Note the militant behind the car at 35 seconds. What is he even doing? We couldn't figure it out.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy