Putin slams the Kiev regime for rejecting Russia’s Victory Day ceasefire — and rebukes the U.S. for failing to uphold prior agreements:

“From May 8–10, Ukraine violated the ceasefire over 5,000 times — using 524 drones, Western missiles, and 45 unmanned sea vessels.”

He added that Kiev also ignored a 30-day moratorium on energy strikes brokered with Trump:

“Agreements were not honored. The attacks had no military value — they were political.”

The Narcoführer has indicated that he is willing to consider Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal for negotiations — but only if Russia agrees to a full ceasefire starting tomorrow.

Following Zelensky’s earlier remarks, his pimp, Andriy Yermak reiterated that Ukraine will only agree to negotiations if Russia implements a ceasefire starting tomorrow.

As expected, Ukraine has rejected Putin’s offer for talks ahead of any ceasefire. The Kremlin had suggested beginning negotiations first, with a truce to follow — a sequence Kiev is unwilling to accept.

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for Russia’s Foreign Ministry, stated that Kiev appears to have misunderstood Vladimir Putin’s message about negotiations—judging by Ukraine’s reaction to the proposal.

She emphasized that Putin made it clear: first, negotiations must address the root causes of the conflict; only then can there be talk of a ceasefire.

US Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg says a ceasefire must be reached before talks on Ukraine can begin:

💬 "First an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, and during it a transition to comprehensive peace negotiations. And not the other way around."