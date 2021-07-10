X22 REPORT - Congress & Big Tech [Knowingly] Colluded & Violated The Rights Of The People, War

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Congress & Big Tech [Knowingly] Colluded & Violated The Rights Of The People, War
The [DS] is doing everything they can from keeping the truth from coming out. [JB] is letting everyone know that he will retaliate against Russia for cyber attacks, playing up the narrative. Trump is now suing big tech, but he is going after congress, because in the lawsuit it is alleged that congress colluded with big tech to censor people. This violates the rights of the people. Trump during an interview said everything with him is a war, an informational war.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.