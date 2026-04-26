The Insulin Truth Behind "Cut the Salt"

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:::: get rid of fatt around the pancreas and liver so it can release the insuline naturally, eat and live healthy. do not give into fear.
celtic and himalayan are good salts, filled with useful minerals.