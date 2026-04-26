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The Insulin Truth Behind "Cut the Salt"
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People of The Qur'an (TPQ)
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1868 views • 3 days ago

:::: get rid of fatt around the pancreas and liver so it can release the insuline naturally, eat and live healthy. do not give into fear.

celtic and himalayan are good salts, filled with useful minerals.

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medical malpracticeindoctrinated doctorsthe insulin truththe insulin deceitinsulin businesshow cutting salt makes you insulin resistance
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