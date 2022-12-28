Covid jab-pusher, Dr Andy Robertson, please stay on leave! (CHO Western Australia) MVI_9038-9merged

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, including with medically qualified people. I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives, ethics, and accuracy of Joe Spagnolo, Dr Andy Robertson, Premier Mark McGowan, and others.

Political editor for Western Australia’s Sunday Times, Joe Spagnolo, serves up the love for Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson, on page 4 of December 18th 2022 edition, and calls him the ‘unsung hero’ of the W.A.’s Covid-19 ‘crisis’ these past almost 3 years. Spagnolo probably is unaware that Robertson is a prime candidate to explain himself before a Nuremberg-style judicial examination of medical professionals’ actions.