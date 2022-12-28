Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Covid jab-pusher, Dr Andy Robertson, please stay on leave! (CHO Western Australia) MVI_9038-9merged
76 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday |
Shop nowDonate

Disclaimer: I am not giving medical advice. Do your own research, including with medically qualified people. I am expressing my opinions, and my assessments may be invalid, especially when I question the motives, ethics, and accuracy of Joe Spagnolo, Dr Andy Robertson, Premier Mark McGowan, and others.

Political editor for Western Australia’s Sunday Times, Joe Spagnolo, serves up the love for Chief Health Officer Dr Andy Robertson, on page 4 of December 18th 2022 edition, and calls him the ‘unsung hero’ of the W.A.’s Covid-19 ‘crisis’ these past almost 3 years. Spagnolo probably is unaware that Robertson is a prime candidate to explain himself before a Nuremberg-style judicial examination of medical professionals’ actions.

Keywords
vaccinationnurembergmaskspeptidescovid-19variantsomicronboostersspike proteinschief health officerdr andy robertsonjoe spagnolo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket