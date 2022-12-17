Create New Account
Freeman Fly High Magick and the Raelian Symbol
Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2022/12/17/freeman-fly-high-magick/

Freeman Fly joins us again on The Cosmic Switchboard Show. In Part 1 Freeman discusses Magick and its connection to High Technology. Freeman also talks about the Raelian Symbol which was publicly displayed by Ye in the recent pat. Freeman also says that Project Blue Beam was to transmit demons through fiber optics.

In Part 2 Freeman talks about depopulation and the public humiliation of the Office of the Presidency beginning with Bill Clinton up to the present day.

