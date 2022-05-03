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DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - NO ORGAN IS SAFE VACCINE-INDUCED AUTOIMMUNE ATTACK IN THE BRAIN, THE HEART
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138 views • May 03, 2022
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Mirror source: FreiheitsFreund
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Video taken from COVID VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES. - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: "German pathologists... have shown now that these people who died after vaccination, 90% [of them] all had signs of autoimmune attack in the organs, with the heart as the major organ."
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-sucharit-bhakdi-no-organ-is-safe-vaccine-induced-autoimmune-attack-in-the-brain-the-heart_H2WMYsndDVhN2OD.html
Mirror source: FreiheitsFreund
bitchute
Video taken from COVID VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES. - Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi: "German pathologists... have shown now that these people who died after vaccination, 90% [of them] all had signs of autoimmune attack in the organs, with the heart as the major organ."
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-sucharit-bhakdi-no-organ-is-safe-vaccine-induced-autoimmune-attack-in-the-brain-the-heart_H2WMYsndDVhN2OD.html
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