China Using TikTok to Manipulate Americans and Gather Data for AI Weapons
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 20 days ago
https://gnews.org/articles/502022

Summary：A former U.S. military cyber officer is taking aim at social media app TikTok. He says it’s one of the Chinese communist regime’s most powerful weapons to manipulate Americans—particularly the younger generations. TikTok is capturing huge amount of data without users’ knowledge, including all habits and even biometrics, all for CCP advantage. These data can be used to spy persons, influence Americans, infiltrate American companies, steal IPs and train AI and develop real weapons. The most important task now is to raise awareness of Americans of the data collection by CCP so Americans can work together to fight evil CCP.

warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

