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TEENAGE AUSSIE COVID CLOT SHOT VICTIM WITH BLOOD CLOTTING ALL OVER HER BODY AND LUNGS
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60 views • December 27, 2021
She was very hesitant to get the jab… “And I was pretty much told no jab, no job, can’t compete with my horses, can’t go anywhere. You’re selfish if you don’t get it, just get it. So, I tossed it out and did what was ‘right’ to do. I was a perfectly healthy, normal 19-year-old kid and have never been to hospital whatsoever. Super active.” The test she’s referencing in the video, is called the d-dimer test. It’s designed to detect blooding clotting. “Im struggling to come to the terms with what has been taken away from me… my new normal” - Cienna Knowles
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